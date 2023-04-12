Skip to content
Riskdex invested in SnP 500

RIalpha

Last Login: 04/12/2023

+0.2%
since 04/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.66
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

The risk index (Riskdex) was developed in 2011 and added +5% of annualized performance on passive investment in the S&P 500 index with 30% lower volatility; allowing you to compound your returns faster. It can be implemented on any index, the portfolio is either fully invested in Bitcoin or in cash based on the Risk Index value.

Master data

Symbol

WF0RISP500

Date created

04/11/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

