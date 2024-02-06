Trendfolge Buy and Hold USA
+4.3%
since 1/3/2024
+5.4%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
24 stabile Trendfolgeaktien aus USA. Trendfolge Buy and Hold USA. Kaufen und liegen lassen in jeder Marktlage. Finger weg vom Verkaufsknopf! !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF0TFBHUSA
Date created
01/03/2024
Index level
-
High watermark
103.5