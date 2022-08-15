WSB Meme Stocks
+4.2%
since 08/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.9%
Max loss
0.69
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
This wikifolio focusses on trading Meme stocks popular on Wallstreetbets and other online message boards. Stocks will mainly be chosen based on technical and sentimental analysis, while also considering fundamental data. An important part of this strategy is identifying deep value plays that allow for huge upside potential. These stocks are often heavily shorted, as investors are betting on the bankrupcy of the company and bear the possibility of short squeezes.
Master data
Symbol
WF0WSB0420
Date created
08/09/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
103.2