WSB Meme Stocks

wherelambo

Last Login: 08/15/2022

+4.2%
since 08/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.9%
Max loss
0.69
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

This wikifolio focusses on trading Meme stocks popular on Wallstreetbets and other online message boards. Stocks will mainly be chosen based on technical and sentimental analysis, while also considering fundamental data. An important part of this strategy is identifying deep value plays that allow for huge upside potential. These stocks are often heavily shorted, as investors are betting on the bankrupcy of the company and bear the possibility of short squeezes.

Master data

Symbol

WF0WSB0420

Date created

08/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.2

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

