Susan levermann strategy
Last Login: 2021-03-06
Performance
-
+9.1 %since 2021-01-17
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-3.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-02-24 at 08:24 pmAU000000GRR8Price EUR 0.306 17.7 %
-
Sell 2021-02-24 at 08:08 pmSE0000171886Price EUR 14.780 3.1 %
Trading Idea
Susan Levermann Strategy based portfolio. Expected performance upper 20% per year on any stock.
In her book "The Relaxed Way to Wealth" - which surprisingly was never translated into English - Susanne Levermann published her very succesful investment strategy, which is based on 13 fundamental factors: show more
In her book "The Relaxed Way to Wealth" - which surprisingly was never translated into English - Susanne Levermann published her very succesful investment strategy, which is based on 13 fundamental factors: show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WF11234567
|
Date created
|2021-01-17
|Index level
|
High watermark
|106.8
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-12-25
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis