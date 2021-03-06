See all wikifolios
Susan levermann strategy

TC75

Performance

  • +9.1 %
    since 2021-01-17
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.9 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Susan Levermann Strategy based portfolio. Expected performance upper 20% per year on any stock.

In her book "The Relaxed Way to Wealth" - which surprisingly was never translated into English - Susanne Levermann published her very succesful investment strategy, which is based on 13 fundamental factors: show more

Master data

Symbol
WF11234567
Date created
2021-01-17
Index level
High watermark
106.8

Trader

TC75
Registered since 2020-12-25
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis

