EV lower than Cash
-1.7%
since 05/15/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.2%
Max loss
1.06
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Hier werden Unternehmen gehandelt, die zum Kauf ein "negatives EV/Cash" Verhältnis haben, sprich höhere Geldbestände haben als Wert an der Börse. Ich habe hiervon die Banken allerdings ausgeschlossen. Das ist eine sehr risikoreiche Strategie und beruht natürlich auch sehr viel auf Hoffnung in die Unternehmen.
Master data
Symbol
WF16121965
Date created
05/15/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0