Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

RS Trend

Roland Spiegler

 | RSpiegler

Last Login: 04/12/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.4%
since 03/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
30 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio beinhaltet Investmentgesellschaften, Rohstoffe, Fonds und ETFs, die historisch gesehen eine durchschnittliche jährliche Rendite zwischen 4% und 8% erwirtschaften. Es soll eine Alternative darstellen zu einem Investmentsparplan oder einer Kapitallebensversicherung mit Ausrichtung auf Chance statt Sicherheit. Das Anlagerisiko ist entsprechend hoch. Die Ausrichtung des Wikifolios ist langfristig, die Investitionsquote soll in der Regel zwischen 50% und 100% liegen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF1RSTREND

Date created

03/13/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

102.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte First

Wilhelm Reuss

+12.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+10.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+13.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG