Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

To the moon_Steffi

Steffihk

Last Login: 01/16/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 01/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Ich werde verschiedene Aktien und ETFs kaufen mit dem Ziel so viel Gewinn wie möglich in nur kurzer Zeit zu erzielen. Eine Aktie wird Frosta AG sein. Dort werde ich 1.500€ reinstecken. Wish me luck!!!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF21092000

Date created

01/16/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+55.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value meets Momentum

Thomas Spier

+22.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tech & GreenTech Aktienwerte

Vincent Soltau

+29.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

AAA Chance Invest

Klaus Mestekemper

+6.6%
Ø-Perf. per year