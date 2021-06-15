See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Anlage

flodibu

Performance

  • +6.5 %
    since 2021-03-10
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -12.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Meine ganz persönliche Erstanlage in Wertpapieren. Keine Handelsaufforderung, bitte nicht nachmachen. Wikifolio dient nur der Performancekontrolle und des schnellen unkomplizierten Checkens, check, check.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WF21614FLO
Date created
2021-03-10
Index level

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).

Trader

flodibu
Registered since 2020-12-31
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios