7BI ETFs
-0.2%
since 01/24/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
0.44
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Für dieses Wikifolio werden ETFs aus Deutschland, Europa, USA und Weltweit ausgewählt. Gestartet wird mit ca. 12 ETFs und es wird maximal ein ETF pro Jahr hinzugefügt. Die Haltedauer soll sehr lang sein. Ein Ausstieg aus einzelnen Positionen ist nicht geplant und soll nur im Notfall erfolgen. Es soll nur ein Rebalancing erfolgen, etwa einmal pro Jahr bei ansonsten ähnlicher Positionsgröße. Eine Gold-Position bis zu 10% des Anlagewertes ist geplant. Die übrige Anlagesumme bestehen aus ETFs sowie einer kleineren Cashposition.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WF7BIETFS7
Date created
01/24/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0