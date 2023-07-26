Skip to content
Systematic Global Multi-Asset

Philipp Traub

 | ErfolgMitSystem

Last Login: 07/26/2023

+0.4%
since 6/30/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
26 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio "Systematic Global Multi-Asset" verfolgt mit Hilfe von ETFs aus den Bereichen Aktienindizes, Renten und Rohstoffen einen mittel- bis langfristigen rein systematischen Handelsansatz. Als Benchmark dient hierbei der MSCI World. Die Investitionsquote kann hierbei von 0-100% variieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WF97649531

Date created

06/30/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.3

Investment Universe

