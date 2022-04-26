LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

ANYO Fokus auf Allianz

Jens - Peter Kunert

 | Analysto

Last Login: 04/26/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.7%
since 03/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.9%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

14%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
49 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Vorläufige Bescheibung für die Publizierung: Angestrebt wird ein Handel lediglich mit Allianz Aktien. Synthetische Produkte sollen draußen bleiben. Haltedauern von Intraday bis ca. 4 Wochen. Entscheidungsfindung: Privat entwickelte Algorithmen

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFANYOFOAX

Date created

03/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.0

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

16-Wochenstrategie

Michael Herrmann

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

OnlyOneWorld

Wilfried Schopges

+17.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+37.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+18.8%
Ø-Perf. per year