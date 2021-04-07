Blockchain-TOP-Aktien
Last Login: 2021-04-07
Performance
-
+6.0 %since 2021-02-24
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-7.2 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-03-26 at 01:48 pmCA92919V1085Price EUR 19.450 10.2 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Alle Aktientitel haben entweder direkt oder indirekt mit Blockchain zu tun.
Es geht um Infrastruktur, Rechenleistung, Skalierbarkeit und sonstiges... so richtig alles was sich unter einer Firma mit dem Ökosystem Blockchain zusammenfinden lässt... show more
Es geht um Infrastruktur, Rechenleistung, Skalierbarkeit und sonstiges... so richtig alles was sich unter einer Firma mit dem Ökosystem Blockchain zusammenfinden lässt... show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFBLOCKTO5
|
Date created
|2021-02-24
|Index level
|
High watermark
|108.1
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-01-13