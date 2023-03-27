Skip to content
BV DHBW Mannheim

BVDHBWMannheim

Last Login: 03/27/2023

-4.9%
since 02/09/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
46 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das Portfolio wird durch den Börsenverein an der DHBW Mannheim gesteuert. Es wird vorwiegend kurz- bzw. mittelfristig investiert um so von den Effekten aktueller Ereignisse zu profitieren. Durch eine entsprechend breite Diversifikation wird versucht das Risiko zu reduzieren.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFBVDHBW00

Date created

02/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

