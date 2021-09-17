See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Richer Strategy

JBennett

Performance

  • -0.3 %
    since 2021-09-16
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The idea is to perpetually develop investment routines which constantly lead to growth of the depot.

“All intelligent investing is value investing, acquiring more than you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.”
-Charlie Munger

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”
-Benjamin Graham

"Don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, or cannot achieve. Do not allow."
-Emma Watson show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFCFCA24SZ
Date created
2021-09-16
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JBennett
Registered since 2021-09-16
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios