Richer Strategy
Last Login: 2021-09-17
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-09-16
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.6 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-09-16 at 05:22 pmUS0846707026Price EUR 235.650 2.4 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
The idea is to perpetually develop investment routines which constantly lead to growth of the depot.
“All intelligent investing is value investing, acquiring more than you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.”
-Charlie Munger
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”
-Benjamin Graham
"Don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, or cannot achieve. Do not allow."
-Emma Watson show more
“All intelligent investing is value investing, acquiring more than you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock.”
-Charlie Munger
“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.”
-Benjamin Graham
"Don't let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do, or cannot achieve. Do not allow."
-Emma Watson show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFCFCA24SZ
|
Date created
|2021-09-16
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-09-16