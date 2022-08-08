aktientracker
-0.3%
since 08/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
In dem Wikifolio werden aus meiner Sicht aussichtsreiche Aktien getrackt. Mittel- bis langfristiger Anlagehorizont. Es kann auch zu einer Auswahl sehr weniger Titel kommen und so zu konzentrierten Investments.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCHARMUNG
Date created
08/08/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0