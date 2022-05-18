LoginRegister
China Bluechip Value Opportunity

Capitalchina

Last Login: 05/18/2022

-13.7%
since 11/05/2021
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-28.8%
Max loss
0.96
Risk factor

Portfolio

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
194 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
wikifolio labels

Trading Idea

The portfolio is investing in Chinese blue chip stocks with good performance in the past, which are currently trading below their historical valuations. The stocks are mostly listed in HK and belong to the Tech sector with smaller parts from Financial and Real Estate segments. The Chinese stock market has recently been under substantial pressure from regulatory activities of the Chinese government, but also negatively influenced by economic issues in real estate and financial markets. The portfolio is trying to take advantage of the hereby resulting low valuations in the belief that the underlying growth factors are still applying and valid. While the portfolio is thus trying to benefit from a temporary situation of lower valuations, the blue chip character of the shares make it suitable for long term investment

Master data

Symbol

WFCHINBCVO

Date created

11/05/2021

Index level

-

High watermark

102.5

Investment Universe

