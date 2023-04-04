Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TheConverativeFormula

NotBenBernanke

Last Login: 04/04/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.1%
since 04/01/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
0.40
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 1,200 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Die Idee dieses Wikifolios basiert auf einem Artikel von Pim Van Vilet und David Blitz. In diesem Wikifolio wird in ein Portfolio von 100 US Aktien investiert. Die quartalsweise Auswahl der Aktien basiert auf drei Kriterien: niedrige Volatilität, Dividenden-Rendite und Preis-Momentum. Das Aktien-Universum dieses Wikifolios sind die Index-Bestandteile des S&P500. Ziel dieses Wikifolios ist zu prüfen, ob eine Outperformance des S&P500 mit der Strategie möglich ist und welche Unternehmen ihren Weg ins Portfolio finden werden.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCONSFORM

Date created

04/01/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+55.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+7.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG