Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Crypto Farmer

Fuhrerhof

Last Login: 05/02/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.8%
since 04/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 12,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Wikifolio werden Cryptos zur langfristigen Anlage gekauft. Es soll keine Coin speziell übergewichtet werden. Die Anlagedauer ist langfristig. Da die Auswahl nicht allzu groß ist wird sich die Anzahl beschränken.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFCRYPTO12

Date created

04/27/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

101.2

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+15.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+24.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

PertDiv

Carsten Melchert

+8.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+22.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG