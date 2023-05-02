Crypto Farmer
-1.8%
since 04/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
5 / 21 days of test period
3 / 10 Reservations
EUR 12,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werden Cryptos zur langfristigen Anlage gekauft. Es soll keine Coin speziell übergewichtet werden. Die Anlagedauer ist langfristig. Da die Auswahl nicht allzu groß ist wird sich die Anzahl beschränken.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFCRYPTO12
Date created
04/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
101.2