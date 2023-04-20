Skip to content
DayTrading-Idx

Patrick Feierabend

 | Danzamaniac

Last Login: 04/20/2023

+11.1%
since 04/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

11%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
15 / 10 Reservations
EUR 38,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Der Fokus liegt auf dem Daytrading - also Kurzfrist-Trading. Es sollen keine Positionen über Nacht gehalten werden. Via Hebel-"Zertis" sollen Indizes Intraday getradet werden. Sowohl Long wie auch Short

Master data

Symbol

WFDAYINDEX

Date created

04/13/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

110.9

Investment Universe

