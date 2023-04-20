DayTrading-Idx
+11.1%
since 04/13/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.8%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
11%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
6 / 21 days of test period
15 / 10 Reservations
EUR 38,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Der Fokus liegt auf dem Daytrading - also Kurzfrist-Trading. Es sollen keine Positionen über Nacht gehalten werden. Via Hebel-"Zertis" sollen Indizes Intraday getradet werden. Sowohl Long wie auch Short
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFDAYINDEX
Date created
04/13/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
110.9