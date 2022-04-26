Dividenden Highlights
-0.9%
since 04/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.0%
Max loss
0.49
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
7%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
Dividendentitel mit hohen Dividendenausschüttungen und stabiler Wertentwicklung , sowie Dividendentitel mit hohem Kurswachstumspotenzial und Dividendenausschüttungen. Mix aus Value und Growth Aktientiteln - aus diversen Branchen für eine hohe Diversifikation.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFDVDNDHGH
Date created
04/13/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0