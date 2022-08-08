Rohstoffe und Edellmetalle
-0.8%
since 08/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
15%
Performance fee
Trading Idea
Es sollen Werte aus dem Bereich Edellmetalle und Rohstoffe gehandelt werden. Es sollen Aktien, aktive Fonds, ETFs, ETCs und Anlagezertifikate gehandelt werden. Keine Hebelprodukte. Durch Diversifizierung und Gewichtung der Werte soll das Risiko nach Möglichkeit reduziert werden. Der Anlagehorizont ist mittel-bis langfristig.
Master data
Symbol
WFEDELROH1
Date created
08/07/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0