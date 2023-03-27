ERSTTITEL
0.0%
since 03/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Meine Idee ist es das erste mal zu versuchen zu traden. Ich tue es dabei für meinen Kurs im Studium. Das waren alle Informationen, von nun an schreibe ich weiter um die mindeste Anzahl an Zeichen zu erreichen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFERSTSTUD
Date created
03/23/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0