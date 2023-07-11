Skip to content
Extreme Value

JPequity

Last Login: 07/11/2023

+9.7%
since 02/18/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
143 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Hier investiere ich in stark unterbewertete Unternehmen. Ich suche nach abgestraften Sektoren und selektiere dann das beste Unternehmen zum billigsten Preis heraus. Die Idee ist eben dadurch eine Outperformance zu erlangen.

Master data

Symbol

WFEXTREMEV

Date created

02/18/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

109.2

Investment Universe

