ARK ETF follow Cathie
Performance
-5.2 %since 2021-02-17
1 Year
Ø-Performance per year
Risk
5.8 %Maximum loss (to date)
Risk factor
Recent events
Buy 2021-02-17 at 01:25 pmUS00214Q1040Price EUR 131.220 5.4 %
Trading Idea
Anlageuniversum der ARK Fonds von Cathie Wood. Hauptfokus liegt auf dem Flagschiff ARK Innovation, flankiert von den anderen ARK Fonds.
"ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.
Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (‘‘Genomic Revolution”), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (‘‘Industrial Innovation’’), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (‘‘Next Generation Internet’), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (‘‘Fintech Innovation’’)."
Die angestrebte Investitionsquote liegt grundsätzlich bei 90-100%.
Da die ARK ETFs bei vielen Brokern in Europa meist nicht gehandelt werden können, ist dieses Wikifolio als Alternative gedacht. show more
Die angestrebte Investitionsquote liegt grundsätzlich bei 90-100%.
Da die ARK ETFs bei vielen Brokern in Europa meist nicht gehandelt werden können, ist dieses Wikifolio als Alternative gedacht. show more
Master data
Symbol
WFF0LLOWCW
Date created
2021-02-17
Index level
High watermark
100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2020-08-03