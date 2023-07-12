Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

F-Score Valueportfolio

Balu31007

Last Login: 07/12/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.3%
since 07/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.49
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Es wird Anhand der Piotroski F-Score in Kombination mit einem Value-Ansatz in europäischen Aktienwerte investiert. Kein Titel soll bei Investition mehr als 5% der zu diesem Zeitpunkt verwalteten Mittel ausmachen. Wird ein Titel teuer, wird er aus dem Portfolio entfernt und ersetzt. Das Portfolio wird, nachdem es voll investiert ist, einmal im Quartal adjustiert.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFFALUEPOR

Date created

07/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.5

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Counter Trading - Aktien long

Markus Kalteis

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cloud Stars International

Alexander Mittermeier

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

RS Handelssystem

Doris Beer

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+28.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Algopick Main Focus Europe

Benjamin Billiard

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Lithium und Elektromobilitaet

Matthias Junk

+27.1%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG