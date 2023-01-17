Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

FHD Beteiligungen

FHD

Last Login: 01/17/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-5.0%
since 07/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
182 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Hier wird das Beteiligungsmodell öffentlich handelbarer Wertpapiere abgebildet. Angestrebt ist ein Portfolio überwiegend aus soliden Basiswerten unter Beimischung aussichtsreicher Titel. Das Portfolio ist langfristig ausgerichtet.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFFHDB0001

Date created

07/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

94.1

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasserstoff & Brennstoffzellen

Stefan Krick

+19.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Growth Investing Europa + USA

Thomas Zeltner

+11.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.0%
Ø-Perf. per year