Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Finanzen jetzt erst recht

Rschuck

Last Login: 09/26/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-8.3%
since 09/23/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-11.3%
Max loss
1.07
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Gefallene Finanztitel mit Erholungspotential. Keine Hebelpapiere. Kaufe nur aus einer Bauchentscheidung heraus und übernehme keine Haftung und keine Gewähr auf positive Ergebnisse. Haltedauer von kurz- bis langfristig.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFFINANZ22

Date created

09/23/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+19.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+31.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Healthcare

Martin Fischbach

+7.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.5%
Ø-Perf. per year