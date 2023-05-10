MrFleks mid PF
-1.0%
since 11/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.61
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
169 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
A portfolio that I define as a moderate risk multi sector international portfolio Not built to be explosive on the upside, but to be on the resilient side. Aiming to hold stocks for 3 to 5 years but not opposed to sell faster if a price reaches a desired level faster.
Master data
Symbol
WFFLEKSMID
Date created
11/22/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
99.7