Futuremark - Pure

Lukasogier

Performance

  • +1.7 %
    since 2021-02-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

The trading idea is to find outstandingly positioned companies through deep fundamental analysis in order to identify future trends and future markets. The fund invests globally in equities of companies that the fund manager considers innovative and that will be global leaders in traditional or emerging sectors in the future.
To do this, individual stock picking is used and the history of a company is analyzed in depth to find listed companies that can outperform the market in the long term, using technical indicators as well as fundamental data and an understanding of the business model.
Master data

Symbol
WFFTRMRK21
Date created
2021-02-01
Index level
High watermark
101.3

Trader

Lukasogier
Registered since 2021-02-01
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

