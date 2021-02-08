Futuremark - Pure

Recent events

Comment

Since I expect a medium-strong correction in the next few weeks due to Corona, a "low-risk strategy" has been implemented in both currently existing portfolios. Here, I have once again placed greater emphasis on quality and value in order to experience steady growth based on my market assessment. In my "Futuremark" portfolio, however, the focus is increasingly on Asia, as an outperformance is likely to be recorded here in the long term. The currently very high cash balance of more than 30% is used to trade in the sense of the cost-average effect and to acquire small caps in the Asian region, which should not exceed a maximum weighting of 12.24%. Have a nice day and good returns Luke