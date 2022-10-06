ggrzegorz
0.0%
since 10/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.02
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Trying to test few investing idea, if they will be profitable, I plan to test them on real account. Not sure yet which instruments will be most profitable, so definitely I'll check many options to find out which works best.
Master data
Symbol
WFGGG888GG
Date created
10/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0