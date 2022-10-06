Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

ggrzegorz

ggrzegorz

Last Login: 10/06/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
0.0%
since 10/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
0.02
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Trying to test few investing idea, if they will be profitable, I plan to test them on real account. Not sure yet which instruments will be most profitable, so definitely I'll check many options to find out which works best.

Master data

Symbol

WFGGG888GG

Date created

10/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment 4.0

Dr. Philip Bußmann

+7.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+63.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Green Energy Megatrend

Rainer Steinmetz

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+93.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ambition Europa und USA

Franz Köninger

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year