Strategie Aktien Global
+3.9%
since 01/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Blickpunkt Aktienmärkte: Einzelaktien und Aktien-ETFs. Keine Hebelung. Ausrichtung: mindestens mittelfristig. Einzelaktien: Gewichtung: Aktien bis ca. 90% Aktien Konzentration auf ca. bis zu 15 Einzeltitel. AktienETFs: Gewichtung: ETFs bis ca. 10% in MSCI World und MSCI Europe. Dauerpostionen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFGLAKTIEN
Date created
01/17/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
106.3