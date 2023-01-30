Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Strategie Aktien Global

Christian Kynast

 | EuroTrade

Last Login: 01/30/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+3.9%
since 01/17/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-4.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Blickpunkt Aktienmärkte: Einzelaktien und Aktien-ETFs. Keine Hebelung. Ausrichtung: mindestens mittelfristig. Einzelaktien: Gewichtung: Aktien bis ca. 90% Aktien Konzentration auf ca. bis zu 15 Einzeltitel. AktienETFs: Gewichtung: ETFs bis ca. 10% in MSCI World und MSCI Europe. Dauerpostionen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFGLAKTIEN

Date created

01/17/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

106.3

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

eMobility Brennstoffzelle & H2

Harald Betz

+7.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

riemes

Daniel Issing

+18.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+26.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+18.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year