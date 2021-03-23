See all wikifolios
Gelungener Start

JaPahk98

Performance

  • +6.8 %
    since 2021-02-26
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -15.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Mit geringem Startkapital großes Wachstum erzeugen. Dafür vermehrte Investitionen in Hebelprodukte.
Anlagehorizont sowohl kurz- als auch langfristig.
Underlyings aus der ganzen Welt, auch Pennystocks. show more
Master data

Symbol
WFGS202022
Date created
2021-02-26
Index level
High watermark
116.2

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

JaPahk98
Registered since 2021-01-15
