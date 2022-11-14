Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Groth-Value-Mix

Longtermman

Last Login: 11/14/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.9%
since 12/27/2020
-0.1%
1 Year
-0.4%
Ø-Perf. per year
-5.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
687 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Der Grundstein des Wikifolios ist eine Mischung aus ca. 40% Groth Aktien 40% Value Aktien und 15% Etf's mit kleinen 5% Spezail beimischungen. Es ist eine sehr lange behaltedauer von mindestens 10 Jahren geplant.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFGV007MIX

Date created

12/27/2020

Index level

-

High watermark

98.9

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investmentideen

Thomas Schreyer

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Smart Selection - Green

Lennart Marxen

+23.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+14.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

GroDiVal TrendInvest

Stefan Uhl

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+22.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year