Hohes ROA breit gestreut
0.0%
since 04/27/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.04
Risk factor
Portfolio chart
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio sollen Unternehmen mit einem dauerhaft hohem ROA (Gesamtkapitalrendite) breit gestreut gekauft werden. Der Anlagehorizont soll sehr langfristig sein. Es wird angestrebt, jede Aktie zum Erwerbszeitpunkt mit maximal rund 1 % vom Gesamtwert des Wikifolios zu gewichten.
Master data
Symbol
WFHROABG20
Date created
04/27/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0