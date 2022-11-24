Identified Unicorns

The investment strategist created a model to identify investments opportunities, that have the potential to create significant alpha. In addition, a quantitative overlay is used, that impresses the conviction of the investment. This quantitative model is used qualitatively to assess the overall investment opportunity. Der Anlagestratege hat ein Modell entwickelt, um Anlagemöglichkeiten zu identifizieren, die das Potenzial haben, signifikantes Alpha zu schaffen. Zusätzlich wird ein quantitatives Overlay verwendet, das die Überzeugung des Investments eindrückt. Dieses quantitative Modell wird qualitativ verwendet, um die gesamte Anlagemöglichkeit zu bewerten.