Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Identified Unicorns

NoEmotions

Last Login: 11/24/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+33.8%
since 11/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

The investment strategist created a model to identify investments opportunities, that have the potential to create significant alpha. In addition, a quantitative overlay is used, that impresses the conviction of the investment. This quantitative model is used qualitatively to assess the overall investment opportunity. Der Anlagestratege hat ein Modell entwickelt, um Anlagemöglichkeiten zu identifizieren, die das Potenzial haben, signifikantes Alpha zu schaffen. Zusätzlich wird ein quantitatives Overlay verwendet, das die Überzeugung des Investments eindrückt. Dieses quantitative Modell wird qualitativ verwendet, um die gesamte Anlagemöglichkeit zu bewerten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFIDEUNICO

Date created

11/22/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

145.5

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Nebenwerte

Lars Winter

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+25.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Vola-Trading

Helmuth Siller

+53.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.7%
Ø-Perf. per year