Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

BigOnes

Jörg Baumgartner

 | Jabdah

Last Login: 10/07/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 08/09/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.2%
Max loss
0.54
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
58 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesen wikiflolio sollen ausschließlich Aktien der weltgrößten Unternehmen ,nach Marktkapitalisierung ,gehandelt werden. Zum Start handelt es sich um eine Auswahl der Top 100 Unternehmen. Es ist geplant die Aktien mittel- bis langfristig zu halten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFJB000002

Date created

08/09/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

103.7

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Nasdaq100-Werte mit rel. Stärke

Stefan Vogdt

+14.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+25.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+17.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

NT-CRC-Insights-2.0

Costa Tsitlakidis

+31.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+14.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Resilient Asset Allocation DYN

Andreas Duscher

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year