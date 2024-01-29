Reale Rendite
+26.7%
since 6/5/2023
+5.9%
Performance (1mo)
20.8%
Volatility (max)
-12.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Trading Idea
Basisinvestment ist Gold (Nur Gold ist echtes Geld, Rendite ca. 9% pro Jahr seit 2000) Investitionen in Assets die mittelfristig (6 Monate - 2 Jahre) höhere Rendite als Gold in Euro versprechen. Bewertung nach Chance Risiko Profil, Chart-Analyse, Forecast Globale Liquidität (Bilanzsumme Zentralbanken, M2)
