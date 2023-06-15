Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

usstockrubens

rkoth

Last Login: 06/15/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+5.9%
since 09/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-8.3%
Max loss
0.59
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
273 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

US stocks portfolio with BDRs from IBOVESPA in Brasil. Use of ETFs traded in Brasil, also from IBOVESPA. Not using derivatives at any time. Using Commodities in the Portfolio. POrtfolio for personal use. Al positions are derived from instruments trades in Brasil.

Master data

Symbol

WFKOTHRUBE

Date created

09/15/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

105.9

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Algopick Main Focus Europe

Benjamin Billiard

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

BUY L0W SELL H1GH

Dominik Rausch-Schott

+50.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Techwerte Invest

Alexander Görzen

+50.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+63.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

VOLAPUR

Dietmar Henke

+32.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

NoLimits

Richard Dobetsberger

+43.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien und ETF-Werte um die Welt

Sascha Schnelle

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+9.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG