Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Long term pump

Ludovic Leclerc

 | LeclercLudovic

Last Login: 11/02/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 10/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.12
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
4 / 10 Reservations
EUR 13,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Long-term follow-up: choice only Value of a large file, the technique will give us the timing of entry in order to optimize the capital immobilization. Follow-up without stop loss but trend Following monthly. No real objective, we follow the beast as far as possible. Dividend strategy included to obtain about 60% in 5 years.

Master data

Symbol

WFLTPUMP60

Date created

10/24/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen deutsche Aktien

Joachim Köngeter

+9.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+22.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+16.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+14.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+16.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aktien-Werte und Trading

Björn Bröcher

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year