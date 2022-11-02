Long term pump
-0.1%
since 10/24/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.12
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
20%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
9 / 21 days of test period
4 / 10 Reservations
EUR 13,300 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Long-term follow-up: choice only Value of a large file, the technique will give us the timing of entry in order to optimize the capital immobilization. Follow-up without stop loss but trend Following monthly. No real objective, we follow the beast as far as possible. Dividend strategy included to obtain about 60% in 5 years.
Master data
Symbol
WFLTPUMP60
Date created
10/24/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0