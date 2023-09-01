Skip to content
Global Nascent Opportunities

MidasCap

Last Login: 09/01/2023

+2.4%
since 8/9/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-8.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
22 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

My investment strategy centers around the extensive global stock universe, emphasizing the (emerging) technology sector. The focus will be on businesses with a market capitalization of ideally below $10bn, while allowing some flexibility for standout opportunities with stellar financial profiles and significant potential for future growth. While I maintain a global approach, there's a particular emphasis on emerging regions. My attention will be directed towards companies that are making notable advancements in nascent markets, such as Artificial Intelligence, Medical Technologies, etc. While the strategy is predominantly geared towards technology-driven sectors, I reserve the right to opportunistically include selected stocks from more conventional sectors such as energy, manufacturing, etc. to lower overall portfolio volatility and distribute macro risks. The inclusion of these stocks is hinging upon a thoughtful evaluation of market conditions and the unique value propositions that these businesses offer. An essential aspect of this strategy is prudent risk management. I will steer clear of derivatives, as Wikifolio currently only offers unfavorable security derivates issued by banks. Instead, a regular portfolio rebalancing and proactive approach to securing gains on stocks that display unfavorable Chance-Risk-Ratios shall be utilized. Additionally, macroeconomic changes are closely monitored, as they can necessitate adjustments in the portfolio's cash position. This ensures a balanced portfolio that maintains a controlled risk profile. I will provide updates upon the portfolio development in reasonable intervals. In summary, this Wikifolio is designed for risk-affine investors who seek exceptional growth and are both region agnostic and seek to participate in the forefront of innovation. My commitment is to navigate the markets prudently, manage risk effectively, and communicate timely, with the aim of delivering superior returns.

Master data

Symbol

WFMIDASGNO

Date created

08/09/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

103.3

Investment Universe

blank

