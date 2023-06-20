Handelsidee ausgewogen
+7.3%
since 04/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
55 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Investiert wird in Anleihen, Zertifikate, Einzelaktien, ETFS und Fonds. Ziel ist es mit breit gestreutem Risiko möglichst viel Ertrag zu erhalten und in Unternehmen und Branchen zu Investieren die mich persönlich ansprechen und interessieren.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFNBBOERSE
Date created
04/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
108.0