See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Inside-Trades

SamuelSchmidts

Performance

  • -0.7 %
    since 2021-01-19
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.47×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

Investitionen in zukunftsorientierte Unternehmen.
Investitionen in fortschrittliche Technologien in jeglichen Bereichen.
Investitionen in aktuelle Trends.
Sichere Investitionen in die Automobilbranche.
show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFNI664999
Date created
2021-01-19
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

SamuelSchmidts
Registered since 2021-01-19
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios