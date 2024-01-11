Global Trading LSG
0.0%
since 1/11/2024
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
0.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Feed
Trading Idea
Hallo, wir nehmen am Wikifolio-Projekt am LSG teil Umweltbewusster Aktienhandel - dafür achten wir auf die CO2 Bilanz der Unternehmen Globaler Aktienhandel - wir geben allen auch Internationalen Aktien eine Chance Fonds - um Risiken zu minimieren investieren wir auch in Nachhaltig rentable Unternehmen
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFNIOHNESE
Date created
01/11/2024
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0