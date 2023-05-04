Alice am Aktienmarkt
-4.1%
since 12/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.3%
Max loss
0.28
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
149 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich möchte überlegt handeln, ich möchte breit fächern um hohe Risiken zu vermeiden, ich möchte in zukünftig langfristige Unternehmen investieren, hinter denen ein Wert steht, was ebenfalls zur Risikominimierung führt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFNISEEAU6
Date created
12/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
99.8