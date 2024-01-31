Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Contrarian and early trends

OnlywayUP

Last Login: 01/31/2024

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+6.9%
since 4/15/2023
+7.3%
Performance (1mo)
7.1%
Volatility (max)
-5.3%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Sometimes market mispricing is looking you in the face, I look at overall market trends and changing market environments to macro developments and try to identify sectors which are likely to see an upwards trend. With some research and due diligence assemble a portfolio which will allow you to outperform the market. Stockpicking should allow to better the general trend. The risk profile will reflect the reward potential. Initial investment emphasis will be on precious metals and the worlds thirst for energy.

Master data

Symbol

WFNO0815PF

Date created

04/15/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

106.2

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+13.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+20.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+14.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordamerika ETF und Einzelwerte

Thomas Steih

+10.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

TanTeo Torpedo Invest

Holger Heidhof

+66.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

TREND-SURFER

Torsten Maus

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

5 Sektoren Diversifikation

Felix Wilsmann

+45.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+15.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+18.0%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG