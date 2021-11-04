See all wikifolios
Projekt100x

Maximilian Krehl
projekt100x

  • +33.5 %
    since 2021-05-10
  • -11.3 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
Trading Idea

Das Projekt100x Wikifolio bildet die Positionen mit der größten Überzeugung der Projekt100x Community ab. Vorrangig konzentriert sich das Wikifolio auf Technologiewerte (Growth), disruptive und digitale Geschäfsmodelle. show more
Symbol
WFPROJ100X
Date created
2021-05-10
Index level
High watermark
131.4

projekt100x
Maximilian Krehl
Registered since 2016-07-28
  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

