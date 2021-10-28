See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

European minimum volatility

NPOP

Performance

  • +0.4 %
    since 2021-10-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.45×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

The European minimum volatility Portfolio is based on a mathematical minimum variance approach. This Strategy is a popular low-risk strategy for capital protection. The European minimum volatility Portfolio represents the Portfolio with the lowest volatility in the modern Portfolio theory. The investment universe for the allocation model consists of the 19 sub-indices of the EUROSTOXX 600. The allocation period of the securities is 20 trading days. On the allocation day, the new weights are reallocated based on the closing prices of the previous 20 trading days in the minimum volatility Model. Since the allocation signal can only be given by the model in the evening, the new weights are implemented on the market the following trading day at new trading prices. Through the quantitative strategy, human errors in the investment process should be minimized. Benchmark for performance comparison of the European minimum volatility Portfolio is the EUROSTOXX 600, which should be outperformed by the strategy. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFQEEMV001
Date created
2021-10-27
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

NPOP
Registered since 2017-11-09
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios