Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Rios AM Global

RiosAM

Last Login: 09/23/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+10.1%
since 07/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-7.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
57 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Es ist ganz einfach: Ich suche immer nach dem Stärksten Branchen und innerhalb des Stärksten nach dem Stärksten Instrumente mit Marktrends, Momentum und niedriger Volatiltät. Der Anlagehorizont soll überwiegend mittel- bis langfristig sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFRIOSAM01

Date created

07/28/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

108.8

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+12.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Unterbewertete Marken-Aktien & Wachstum

Martin Zipfel

+8.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value+

Dirk Uhle

+8.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15.2%
Ø-Perf. per year