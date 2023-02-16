Sand und Kies
-0.9%
since 02/16/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Sand und Kies Aktien können eine lohnende Investition sein, da sie sich mit hoher Wahrscheinlichkeit aufgrund der globalen Nachfrage nach Baurohstoffen gut entwickeln wird. Sand nach Wasser die am meisten verbrauchte Ressource weltweit.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFSANDKIES
Date created
02/16/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0