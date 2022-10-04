Register
Short VIX Futures

ValueTimePlus

+5.6%
since 10/03/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Das wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung einer Short-Position auf den nächstgelegenen VIX-Future-Kontrakt. Der Zweck dieser Strategie besteht darin, vom „Contango“-Effekt der VIX-Futures-Struktur zu profitieren. The wikifolio measures the performance of a Short position on the closest VIX Future contract. The purpose of this strategy is to benefit from the "contango" effect of the VIX Futures structure.

Symbol

WFSHORTVIX

Date created

10/03/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.7

Investment Universe

