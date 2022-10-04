Short VIX Futures

Das wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung einer Short-Position auf den nächstgelegenen VIX-Future-Kontrakt. Der Zweck dieser Strategie besteht darin, vom „Contango“-Effekt der VIX-Futures-Struktur zu profitieren. The wikifolio measures the performance of a Short position on the closest VIX Future contract. The purpose of this strategy is to benefit from the "contango" effect of the VIX Futures structure.